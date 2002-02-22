Trending

Sept. 11 rescue squads highlighted in A&E doc

An upcoming A&E Network documentary recounts the experiences of out-of-state rescue teams that came to New York to assist after Sept. 11.

Investigative Reports: Urban Search and Rescue introduces
search-and-rescue teams from three states who were part of a corps of emergency
crews from 19 states called in after the president declared a state of disaster.

IR interviewed squads of firemen, doctors,
nurses and police officers from Utah, Texas and Missouri who came to help in New
York.

The A&E documentary, produced by Kurtis Productions, airs Monday, Feb. 25,
at 10 p.m.