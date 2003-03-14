Sensenbrenner fast-tracks Amber bill

Fox's America's Most Wanted appears to have been instrumental in the

capture of Elizabeth Smart's alleged abductors and her safe return.

According to show host John Walsh, both couples who called in tips had seen

AMW's airing of the sketches of drifter Brian David Mitchell.

Walsh featured one couple, Anita and Alvin Dickerson, on his NBC Enterprises

syndicated talk show Thursday.

The pair spotted Mitchell, recognized him from the broadcast, called police,

then confronted Mitchell and remained with him until police arrived, according

to their account.

Walsh's show also featured Elizabeth's father, Ed Smart, who used the

platform to call on the House of Representatives -- and particularly Judiciary

Committee chairman James Sensenbrenner (R-Wis.) -- to pass an Amber Alert bill

"today."

Sensenbrenner had said earlier in the day that he would schedule a markup in two

weeks, according to Walsh, but that did not satisfy Smart, who said kids in

danger "don't have two weeks."

He blamed Sensenbrenner for delays in reconciling the House bill with one

that already passed the Senate.

The bill Smart wants would make the immediate alerting of TV and radio

stations about child abductions a national program.

Currently, 38 states and numerous localities have the alerts.

Sensenbrenner, feeling the heat, said Thursday that he would fast-track markup of

the bill to next week, but did not agree to separate the Amber portion from the

larger bill so that it could be passed more quickly (the larger bill contains a

mandatory minimum-sentencing provision that has proved a key sticking point).

He also said it was yet to be determined whether mandating a national program

was the right way to go, and that it was easier to pass the right bill the first

time than rush through the wrong one.