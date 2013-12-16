Sens. Ask TWC Not To Drop NECN

The Massachusetts' Senate delegation has asked Time Warner Cable not to drop New England Cable Network at the end of the month.

In a letter to TWC CEO Glenn Britt late Friday, the Sens. Ed Markey and Elizabeth Warren, joined by Rep. Richard Neal (D-Mass.)--he represents Springfield--urged TWC to hold off, saying that NECN was the only source of 24-hour news about the region.

"Without NECN, Berkshires communities will be severed from other parts of the Commonwealth and be left without access to a wide range of important information about Massachusetts and New England," they said.

That letter followed one from local lawmakers to Markey, Warren and Neal, asking them to weigh in.

A TWC spokesperson told B&C Friday, in response to the letter from lawmakers seeking congressional intervention, that the channel was being dropped for economic reasons.

"We’ve invested millions of dollars in our carriage of NECN, and they simply haven’t delivered the value," the spokesperson said.

The full text of the letter from Markey and company is below:

Dear Mr. Britt:

We write to you out of concern over the recent announcement that Time Warner Cable (TWC) will be dropping New England Cable News (NECN) from its service in the Berkshires region of Massachusetts. Given that NECN is the only 24-hour source of televised regional news and sports coverage available to Massachusetts residents, we strongly support maintaining NECN’s availability for TWC subscribers in the Berkshires.

"NECN is based in Newton, Massachusetts, but the regional news and sports programming it provides are of great importance to residents across all Massachusetts and New England. Whether it is local government developments on Beacon Hill or latest from the Patriots, Red Sox, Celtics, or Bruins, NECN matters to the people of the Berkshires. Without NECN, Berkshires communities will be severed from other parts of the Commonwealth and be left without access to a wide range of important information about Massachusetts and New England.

"While we understand that TWC has to consider numerous factors in determining its channel offerings to consumers, we urge you to revisit and reverse TWC’s decision to drop carriage of NECN. We appreciate your attention to this important matter.