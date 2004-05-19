Senators Want NIH Study of 'Screen Time'

Sens. Joseph Lieberman (D-Conn.), Sam Brownback (R-Kan.) and Hillary Rodham Clinton (D-N.Y.) are introducing a bill Wednesday instructing the National Institutes of Health to investigate the impact of the electronic media on the development of children.

Lieberman and Brownback are longtime media critics, including violence and indecency on TV and in video games. In fact, this study will look to expand the investigation beyond TV to "screen time" in general, which includes computers and video games.

A spokesman for commonsensemedia.org, which supports the Children and Media Research Advancement Act of 2004 (CAMRA), says the bill will ask that $100 million be allocated for a comprensive study of the effects of screen time on kids, positive and negative. We're going into this with an open mind," she said. "Most of the studies have focused on TV, but this will be a wider look."

