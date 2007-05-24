Senators Want To Fund Communications R&D Lab
A Senate bill introduced Thursday would fund a communications lab to "restore America’s competitive edge in communications research and development."
The Advanced Information and Communications Technology Research Act would authorize $40 million for FY 2008, with that figure upped by $5 million per year through 2012. It was introduced Thursday by Senate Commerce Committee Chairman Daniel Inouye (D-Hawaii) and ranking member Ted Stevens (R-Alaska).
The program would be administered by the National Science Foundation. It also requires the FCC and the National Telecommunications & Information Administration to
The program is meant to return to the days when Bell Labs was a leader in communications innovation.
The bill would also require that some spectrum be made available for shared use between federal and nonfederal users.
