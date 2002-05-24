Senators want answers on media consolidation

Three powerful lawmakers are calling on the Federal Communications Commission

to investigate how media consolidation is affecting access to programming.

Sens. Fritz Hollings (D-S.C.), Herb Kohl (D-Wis.) and Mike DeWine (R-Ohio)

want the FCC to complete an independent investigation by the end of the year or

before the FCC acts to change any media-ownership rules, whichever comes first.

"Diversity of voices and opinions are vital to competition as well as the

discourse of our democracy," the three wrote. "Given the substantial, ongoing

consolidation in the media industry and recent court decisions striking down

rules that restrain this trend, we are extremely concerned that this competition

and discourse is at risk."

Specifically, the senators want the FCC to look at whether large media

companies take advantage of their size when deciding what programming they will

carry.

The so-called program-access rules, which are part of the 1992 Cable Act and

require vertically integrated cable companies to grant all buyers access to

their programming on fair terms, are set to expire in October.

The FCC is conducting a rulemaking on the issue that is supposed to be

completed this summer.

The FCC also is looking at several other media-ownership rules, including how

best to modify a cap on national-television ownership, whether to allow

crossownership of newspapers and TV stations, and whether or not to limit

national ownership of cable systems.