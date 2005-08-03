Senators Target Hezbollah TV

A group of 51 senators is writing President Bush asking him to put the Hezbollah-backed al-Manar Television on the U.S. Treasury's list of Specially Designated Global Terrorism Organizations, which would allow the government to go after its funding and partners.

"Viewed via satellite throughout the Muslim world, al-Manar promotes suicide attacks against American and Israeli targets and encourages Iraqi insurgents to attack U.S. troops,” the bipartisan group of senators wrote in the letter.

According to the Coalition Against Terrorist Media, which applauded the letter, the State Department in December 2004 labeled al-Manar a terrorist organization for immigration purposes.

The Committee to Protect Journalists has not taken a position on that and other steps to classify the broadcaster as a terrorist organization since the actions were directed not against its reporting but against other activities.

The two lead signers of the letter were Democrat Bill Nelson (Fla.) and Republican Gordon Smith (Ore.).