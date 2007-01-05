Senators Say "No" to Three Internet Taxes

A trio of senators-- two Republicans and a Democrat--wasted no time proposing legislation to make permanent a ban on a trio of Internet taxes. It's a move that pleased cable operators looking to boost their broadband presence.



On the first day of the new session of Congress, Ron Wyden (D-OR), John McCain (R-AZ) and John Sununu (R-NH) proposed banning taxes on Internet access, sales taxes by more than one state, or taxes on products or services delivered over the Internet that would not be taxed in a store or on the street.



The Internet Tax Freedom Act first passed in 1998 and was renewed in 2001 for two years, then got another extension, in 2004, to November of 2007.



NC TA President McClure applauded the move, saying it, "allows cable and other broadband providers to provide more affordable high-speed Internet service to millions more consumers in an environment unfettered by unnecessary taxation."

