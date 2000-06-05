Senators not only are writing letters in support of low-power FM but are lending their committee rooms to the cause. The Low-Power Radio Coalition this Thursday is holding a press conference/mini-concert featuring the Indigo Girls in the Senate Commerce Committee room, with the blessing of Committee Chairman John McCain (R-Ariz.), who may or may not be there, a spokeswoman says. McCain and Senators Bob Kerrey (D-Neb.), Bob Torricelli (D-N.J.) and others are circulating a letter supporting the FCC's effort. McCain also has sponsored a bill that would allow the commission to proceed.