Senators: No more licenses to bidders

Three lawmakers from rural states called on the Federal Communications

Commission to drop plans to let participants in the Aug. 27 auction of some

spectrum on the 700-megahertz band add more licenses to the to ones on which

they are currently allowed to bid.

Last month, under congressional orders, the FCC canceled a planned auction of

TV channels 52 through 59 to advanced communications companies. A smaller chunk

of those channels will be sold in August, with the rest delayed indefinitely.

As part of the postponement, the FCC said bidders qualified to participate in

the previous June 19 sale may now apply to add more of the licenses going on

sale Aug. 27.

Sens. Tim Johnson (D-S.D.), Max Baucus (D-Mont.) and Michael Enzi (R-Wyo.) said

small rural applicants would be hurt if larger companies are allowed to vie for

more of the so-called C- and D-block permits now slated for the Aug. 27

sale.

"Our legislation was a compromise reached among wireless carriers and small

rural carriers," they said in a letter to FCC chairman Michael Powell. "Had we

intended to change this qualifying factor, we would have included it in the

legislation."

Their concerns echoed those previously voiced by the National

Telecommunications Cooperative Association.