Senators lambaste ownership changes
Three top senators denounced the Federal Communications Commission's
relaxation of broadcast-ownership limits minutes after the agency's changes were
approved Monday.
"This is a question of overconcentration, lack of variety and fairness,"
Sen. Trent Lott (R-Miss.) said during a press conference with Sens. Ernest
Hollings (D-S.C.) and Byron Dorgan (D-N.D.).
All three lawmakers had called on the FCC to retain previous limits on
broadcast ownership, particularly the 35% cap on one company's national TV-household reach.
