Senators lambaste ownership changes

Three top senators denounced the Federal Communications Commission's

relaxation of broadcast-ownership limits minutes after the agency's changes were

approved Monday.

"This is a question of overconcentration, lack of variety and fairness,"

Sen. Trent Lott (R-Miss.) said during a press conference with Sens. Ernest

Hollings (D-S.C.) and Byron Dorgan (D-N.D.).

All three lawmakers had called on the FCC to retain previous limits on

broadcast ownership, particularly the 35% cap on one company's national TV-household reach.