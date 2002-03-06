Senators 'concerned' about DBS merger

Senators are skeptical that EchoStar Communications Corp.'s proposed $26

billion merger with Hughes Electronics Corp., parent company of DirecTV Inc.,

will pass antitrust muster, they told EchoStar CEO Charlie Ergen and DirecTV

chairman Eddy Hartenstein at a hearing Wednesday.

'It doesn't take a rocket scientist to be highly skeptical of a merger that

reduces competition in an industry and that creates a monopoly in rural

America,' said Sen. Herb Kohl (D-Wis.), chairman of the Senate Antitrust

Subcommittee.

Several senators pointed out that many rural areas are not passed by cable

and not reached by broadcast signals, making satellite TV rural consumers' only

choice.

EchoStar's proposed merger with DirecTV would reduce competition in some

rural markets from two providers of multichannel-TV programming -- DirecTV and

EchoStar -- to just one.

That fact alone violates the Clayton Act, antitrust law's guiding principal,

and it will make it hard for the Department of Justice to approve the merger,

said Sen. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio), the subcommittee's ranking member.

Kohl asked Ergen and Hartenstein if they would be willing to accept a

six-point checklist that was 'legally binding,' likely in the form of a consent

decree.

Kohl wants the new company to agree to deliver local programming in all 210

TV markets with a specified time frame; to comply with full local-TV-carriage

requirements; to agree to a national pricing scheme for all consumers; to unroll

a competitive broadband service; to offer high-definition and interactive

television; and to provide customers free-of-charge with any new equipment the

merger may require them to have.

Kohl also suggested that these requirements be 'overseen and enforced by a

special master,' much like the deal agreed to by America Online Inc. and Time

Warner Inc. when they merged.

Ergen and Hartenstein both gave Kohl unqualified yes answers on all six

points.

'It doesn't get any better than to condition the merger for something you

already do and you already are willing to continue because it makes good

business sense for you,' Ergen told reporters after the hearing.

'There's not anything in there that we wouldn't do as good business sense,

anyway. That's why we're so willing to agree to be bound by consent decree or by

whatever other mechanisms the FCC [Federal Communications Commission] or the

Department of Justice would assign,' Hartenstein said.

Even though a merged EchoStar-DirecTV plans to offer local TV signals in all

210 local TV markets, EchoStar this week plans to ask the U.S. Supreme Court to

review its challenge of a law that requires satellite TV companies to carry

every local TV station in every market they serve, Ergen said.

'We didn't abandon our principals for the merger,' he added. 'We believe the

principal of must-carry is a fundamental freedom-of-choice issue, and we're

willing to spend our dollars to fight for it.'

DirecTV has not yet decided whether it will join

EchoStar's appeal of the court fight, which went against the satellite-TV

industry in the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond, Va., in December.