Senators: Big radio may not be problem

Responding to growing criticism of radio giant Clear Channel Communications

Inc. in particular and media consolidation in general, some members of the

Senate Commerce Committee suggested Thursday that the problem might not be that

groups are getting too large, but rather in the melding of control of airplay

and artists.

This appeared to put the target squarely on Clear Channel, which is not only

the nation's largest station owner, but its largest concert promoter.

"Maybe these two issues should be treated separately," suggested Sen. Trent

Lott (R-Miss.).

Lott, a longtime friend of broadcasters, has taken an active role in the

Commerce Committee since exiting as majority leader. "It sounds like the problem

is not the level of [radio-station] competition," he said, "but the other issue

of how concerts are handled."

Sen. Kay Bailey Hutchison (R-Texas) suggested that Congress investigate

allegations of pay-for-play, which requires music labels to compensate stations

for airing their artists. "Should we be looking at the issue of payola

separately from ownership?" she asked.

Clear Channel chairman Lowry Mays, who testified at the hearing, denied that

his company accepted payola or refused airplay to artists not under contract to

its concert-promotion arm.

While investigation of specific abuses could put Clear Channel on the

defensive, such a move would be less likely to derail any media-ownership

deregulation in the works at the Federal Communications Commission.

Senate Commerce Committee chairman John McCain (R-Ariz.) seemed to suggest as

much. Although he asked a series of tough questions, he implied that no halt to

media deregulation is in the offing.