Senate Vetoes FCC's Broadcast-Ownership Rules

director for The Senate Tuesday morning voted 55-40 to approve a "legislative veto" of the

Federal Communications Commission’s relaxed broadcast-ownership rules.

The effort -- led by Sens. Byron Dorgan (D-N.D.), Trent Lott (R-Miss.) and

Russ Feingold (D-Wis.) – which would invoke the rarely used congressional

authority to nullify new agency rule may be largely symbolic because House

leaders are refusing to allow a similar measure to come to a vote.

President Bush's aides are also threatening a veto of any rollback of the

FCC's new rules.

The National Association of Broadcasters was among the industry trade groups

lobbying against the Senate measure Monday.

In an appeal for members to contact their senators, the NAB called the

proposal a "meat ax" that would do away with deregulatory measures its members

like in addition to ones they hate.

The measure would return the national TV-ownership cap to 35% of television

households, a measure they like, but would also kill deregulation NAB members

have pursued for years such as relaxed limits on local TV duopolies and

broadcast/newspaper cross-ownership.

Consumer and activists groups, on the other hand, were full of praise. "This

vote demonstrates the power of the grassroots," said Eli Pariser, campaign

director for MoveOn.org, a group formed to fight the Clinton impeachment

proceedings that has moved on to new causes. "Millions of people have contacted

Congress to voice their opposition. Now the Senate has demonstrated that it's

listening."