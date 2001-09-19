Senate unit postpones hearing
The Senate Commerce Committee has postponed a hearing on banning violent TV programs to late hours that it had scheduled for later this month.
On Tuesday, B&C reported that sources expected the committee to hold the hearing as planned.
