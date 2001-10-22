Senate unit cancels DTV hearing

The Senate Commerce Committee has canceled a hearing scheduled for Thursday on protecting digital TV content from copyright theft.

Most of Capitol Hill was shut down last week so officials could sweep House and Senate office buildings for anthrax spores, keeping Senate staffers away from their desks and making it too difficult to plan the hearing, said a committee spokesman.

Disney Chairman Michael Eisner and News Corp. COO Peter Chernin had been scheduled to testify at the hearing.

- Paige Albiniak