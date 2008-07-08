Senate Sets Google-Yahoo Hearing
As expected, the Senate Judiciary Committee scheduled a hearing to vet the Google-Yahoo online-advertising partnership.
The hearing, appropriately titled "The Google-Yahoo Agreement and the Future of Internet Advertising," will be held July 15.
Committee chairman Herb Kohl (D-Wis.) signaled his plan to scrutinize the deal, saying that it raised "competition concerns.”
No witnesses have been announced.
The deal is also expected to get the once-over Wednesday in Senate Commerce Committee hearing "Privacy Implications of Online Advertising."
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.