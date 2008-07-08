Senate Sets Google-Yahoo Hearing

As expected, the Senate Judiciary Committee scheduled a hearing to vet the Google-Yahoo online-advertising partnership.

The hearing, appropriately titled "The Google-Yahoo Agreement and the Future of Internet Advertising," will be held July 15.

Committee chairman Herb Kohl (D-Wis.) signaled his plan to scrutinize the deal, saying that it raised "competition concerns.”

No witnesses have been announced.

The deal is also expected to get the once-over Wednesday in Senate Commerce Committee hearing "Privacy Implications of Online Advertising."