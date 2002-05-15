Senate: Resolve fight over Webcasting fees

Senate Judiciary Committee leaders agreed Wednesday that royalty fees

preliminarily set by the Copyright Arbitration Royalty Panel would make it tough

on legitimate Webcasters to provide their services to consumers.

Sens. Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.) committee chairman, and Orrin Hatch (R-Utah),

ranking member, want the industry to negotiate a settlement to fix the situation

or they will consider legislation.

'Why can't everyone -- Congress, artists, labels and Webcasters alike -- take

the CARP as a genuine learning experience and sit down to determine what is the

next best step?' Leahy said. 'If the parties can avoid more expense and time and

reach a negotiated outcome more satisfactory to all participants, that would

surely be preferable to rampant dissatisfaction.'

According to the CARP

decision in February, radio stations would have to pay 0.07 cents per song, per

listener to record companies to stream their signals over the Internet, while

Internet-only radio stations or Webmasters would have to pay 0.14 cents per

song, per listener.

According to Jonathan Potter, executive director of the

Digital Media Association, fees at the level would mean a company such as

classical music Webcaster Beethoven.com

would pay $48,720 in royalties in 2001, while only

earning $33,500.

Even though Webcasters have the committee's support, they are unlikely to get

any immediate relief from Congress, mainly because the matter is out of

legislative hands.

The Librarian of Congress, James Billington, must release a final report on

the rates by Tuesday, May 21. If any of the involved parties -- including

Webcasters, commercial radio broadcasters, public radio stations, record

companies or artists -- are unhappy with the decision, they have two places to

turn: Congress or the courts.

If Congress doesn't like the Library of Congress' final

decision, it could choose to write a law to change the rates. And chances are

high that someone is going to be unhappy and complain to Congress because all

sides have been warring over the CARP's decision since it came out in February.