Senate Passes Child Safe TV Act
The Senate passed by unanimous consent a bill that would require the FCC to investigate content-blocking technologies that can help parents screen out inappropriate video content. Late on Oct. 3, the House passed a version of the Senate bill that had softer language about the television industry's culpability. A compromise bill may emerge in the post-election lame-duck Congress.
The act would direct the FCC to collect data on the most advanced methods for blocking video content across a variety of platforms including TVs, DVD players, VCRs, cable set-tops and wireless handsets.
