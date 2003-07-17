Senate panels keep up pressure

The Senate Commerce Committee will hold a hearing

Wednesday examining how broadcasters are fulfilling their obligations to provide public-interest and local programming.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. general counsel Barry Faber will answer questions about

the company’s central casting arrangements, which provide national and regional

news from nub studios.

Also on the witness list will be David Davis, general manager of ABC owned-and-operated

WPVI Philadelphia; Martin Kaplan, associate dean of the University of Southern

California’s Annenberg School of Communication; and Brent Bozell, president of

the Parents Television Council.

Also in the Senate, the Appropriations Committee is planning a vote Tuesday

on Federal Communications Commission funding.

The panel’s session is expected to include votes on an amendment to reinstate

the 35% cap on TV ownership and other measures aimed at reversing the FCC’s June

2 broadcast-ownership deregulation.