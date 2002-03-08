Senate: One more digital-copyright hearing

The Senate Antitrust Subcommittee is holding a hearing Thursday on whether

the market is successfully protecting digital content such as TV shows, movies

and music.

Content providers would argue that it isn't, and they have been complaining

to Congress that Web sites such as Streamcast Networks' Morpheus allow Internet users to pilfer

their copyrighted content free-of-charge.

Moreover, the studios are in a protracted fight with computer makers and

consumer-electronics manufacturers over whether technology should be included in

new PCs and copying devices that would keep copies of digital content from being

distributed over the Internet.

As a result, The Walt Disney Co. and News Corp. want Congress to set an

18-month deadline by which the matter must be resolved or the federal government

will step in.

A witness list was not yet available, although Motion Picture Association of

America president Jack Valenti is scheduled to be out of town that

day.