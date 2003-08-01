Senate OKs bill to forbid Internet-access tax
The Senate Commerce Committee Thursday approved legislation that would forbid
states from imposing taxes on Internet-access connections.
Committee chairman John McCain (R-Ariz.) cautioned, however, that the bill needs
reworking before it reaches the Senate floor because it doesn't adequately spell
out how connections of bundled Internet/telephone services would be handled.
"We'll work together to make sure it's plainly clear," agreed Sen. George
Allen (R-Va.), the bill's lead sponsor, who wanted to clarify that internet
access over cable and wi-fi is exempt from taxes.
State access taxes in place before October 1998 would be permitted to
continue until Oct. 1, 2006.
Plans to create a unified system for collecting state sales taxes for online
transactions will be handled in a separate bill this fall.
