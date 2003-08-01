Senate OKs bill to forbid Internet-access tax

The Senate Commerce Committee Thursday approved legislation that would forbid

states from imposing taxes on Internet-access connections.

Committee chairman John McCain (R-Ariz.) cautioned, however, that the bill needs

reworking before it reaches the Senate floor because it doesn't adequately spell

out how connections of bundled Internet/telephone services would be handled.

"We'll work together to make sure it's plainly clear," agreed Sen. George

Allen (R-Va.), the bill's lead sponsor, who wanted to clarify that internet

access over cable and wi-fi is exempt from taxes.

State access taxes in place before October 1998 would be permitted to

continue until Oct. 1, 2006.

Plans to create a unified system for collecting state sales taxes for online

transactions will be handled in a separate bill this fall.