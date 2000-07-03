The Senate last week passed a bill that requires schools and libraries that receive federally subsidized Internet service to filter what students can access online. The Children's Internet Protection Act, sponsored by Sens. John McCain (R-Ariz.) and Fritz Hollings (D-S.C.), was an amendment to a larger bill that will appropriate spending for the Departments of Labor, Health and Human Services, and Education. A provision sponsored by Sens. Orrin Hatch (R-Utah) and Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.) and included in the McCain-Hollings bill would require large Internet service providers to provide filtering software to their customers free or at cost.