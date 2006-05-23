Senate Judiciary Postpones Net Neutrality Hearing

The Senate Judiciary Committee has postponed a Tuesday hearing on telecommunications reform.

No new date has been given for the hearing, "Reconsidering Our Communications Laws: Ensuring Competition and Innovation," which will deal in part with Washington's current hot-potato issue, network neutrality.

The postponement was the result of the conflict with another hot issue, the immigration bill, which was being brought to the floor at about the same time as the hearing. Judiciary Chairman Arlen Specter (R-Pa.) is said to have wanted to make sure he gave both his full attention.Both the Senate and House Commerce Committees are considering bills to streamline video franchise reform, while trying to craft those bills so as not to share jurisdiction with Judiciary. Dual, or in this case perhaps it should be "duel" jurisdiction could delay passage of a bill in this session.