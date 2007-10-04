Senate Judiciary Committee Passes Shield Law

The National Association of Broadcasters Thursday praised the Senate Judiciary Committee for passing the Free Flow of Information Act.

The bill would provide a federal shield law that would protect journalists from having to reveal their sources to government investigators, with carveouts for some categories of information.

A similar bill passed out of the House Judiciary Committee in August.

"Broadcast journalists take seriously their role in providing listeners and viewers with critical information that at times carries significant risk to reporters and their sources," the NAB said, praising the senators who supported the bill.

“The Federal Media Shield Bill is a crucial step for champions of the First Amendment and a free press to ensure that journalists will not be jailed by the government for doing their jobs,” said Society of Professional Journalists president-elect Clint Brewer at SPJ's national convention.

SPJ said it has raised more than $30,000 for an effort to secure passage of the bill.