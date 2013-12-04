Senate To Hold Auction Hearing Dec. 10
Senate Commerce Committee Chairman Jay Rockefeller (D- W.Va.) has scheduled an incentive auction oversight hearing for Dec .10.
No witness have been announced, but from the title, "Creating a Successful Incentive Auction: Stakeholders' Perspectives," it sounds like it should include broadcasters and wireless phone companies at a minimum.
Rockefeller was instrumental in the legislation creating the broadcast incentive auctions, whose proceeds will help pay for the interoperable, broadband first responder network he has championed.
The FCC has set a 2014 target date for the auctions, but new FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler said this week he was not going to rush the process given the unprecedented complexity.
