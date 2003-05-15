Senate Dems: Quiz FCC panel

Sen. Ernest Hollings (D-S.C.), joined by fellow Democrats on the Senate Commerce

Committee, asked panel chairman John McCain (R-Ariz.) Thursday to request that Federal Communications Commission chairman

Michael Powell and the other agency commissioners testify to the committee prior

to the regulators' June 2 vote on media-ownership changes.

The Democrats want Powell to release the plan -- officially under wraps despite

leaking details -- prior to the vote.

"Given the far-reaching implications of this decision and our responsibility

to ensure that agency processes are fair and open, we urge you to invite the

five FCC commissioners to testify prior to June 2 so that we may explore the

expected effects of proposed changes on the American media marketplace and the

reasons for deciding not to allow meaningful public comment on the proposed

changes now under consideration," the Democrats said.