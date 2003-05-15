Senate Dems: Quiz FCC panel
Sen. Ernest Hollings (D-S.C.), joined by fellow Democrats on the Senate Commerce
Committee, asked panel chairman John McCain (R-Ariz.) Thursday to request that Federal Communications Commission chairman
Michael Powell and the other agency commissioners testify to the committee prior
to the regulators' June 2 vote on media-ownership changes.
The Democrats want Powell to release the plan -- officially under wraps despite
leaking details -- prior to the vote.
"Given the far-reaching implications of this decision and our responsibility
to ensure that agency processes are fair and open, we urge you to invite the
five FCC commissioners to testify prior to June 2 so that we may explore the
expected effects of proposed changes on the American media marketplace and the
reasons for deciding not to allow meaningful public comment on the proposed
changes now under consideration," the Democrats said.
