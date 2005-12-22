Senate Confirms Tate, Copps

The Senate voted Wednesday night to confirm the nomination of Deborah Taylor Tate to the FCC and to give Commissioner Michael Copps a new term. A Republican, Tate is a director of the Tennessee Regulatory Authority. Copps, who joined the commission in 2001, is a Democrat.

The National Association of Broadcasters applauded both confirmations. "These are challenging times for the communications industry, and both Commissioner Copps and Ms. Tate have proven themselves to be exceptional leaders and committed public servants,” NAB President/CEO David Rehr said in a statement.

"NAB looks forward to working with Chairman Martin and all of the Commissioners at the FCC to ensure a vibrant future for broadcasting and the millions of Americans who rely daily on the services broadcasters provide."