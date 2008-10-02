Senate Confirms Five CPB Nominees

The full Senate has confirmed five new nominees to the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, following the lead of the Senate Commerce Committee last week.

The board members are current members Halpern and David Pryor and new members Bruce Ramer, Elizabeth Sembler and Lorretta Sutliff.

The vote was by unanimous consent, which distinguished it from the committee vote. Pryor's approval included one abstention, but that was from Pryor's son, Sen. Mark Pryor (D-Ark.). The only pushback was on the renomination of member and former chair Halpern, who succeeded controversial chairman Ken Tomlinson. Committee chairman Daniel Inouye (D-Hawaii) and Byron Dorgan (D-N.D.) both voted against Halpern.