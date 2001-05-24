Senate committee clears FCC nominees

The Senate Commerce Committee on Thursday approved 17-0 the nomination of FCC Chairman Michael Powell to a second five-year term. It also gave the nod to the nominations of three new FCC commissioners: Republicans Kathleen Abernathy and Kevin Martin and Republican Michael Copps. Other Commerce-related nominations also were approved, those of Timothy Muris to be chairman of the Federal Trade Commission and Bruce Mehlman to be assistant secretary at the Department of Commerce for technology policy. - Paige Albiniak