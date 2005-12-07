Senate Commerce Slates Indecency Update

The full Senate Commerce Committee will hold a follow-up indecency hearing Dec. 12.

Following the Nov. 29 day-long hearing, which was sparsely attended by committee members, former Motion Picture Association of America President Jack Valenti, who testified at that hearing, held discussions with some of the other panelists about coming up with a new, uniform ratings system.

Valenti helped draw up the movie ratings system in 1968 that helped the film industry avoid regulation amid complaints that films in the 1960's--including Blow Up and Who's Afraid of Virginia wolf--had become too racy.

Valenti is confirmed for the Dec. 12 hearing, where he will update the committee on those talks. Also booked is National Cable & Telecommunications Association President Kyle McSlarrow.

