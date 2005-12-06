Senate Commerce Slates FCC Oversight Hearing
The Senate Commerce Committee wants to talk shop with the FCC.
It has scheduled a general oversight hearing for Feb. 15 and will ask all the commissioners to attend.
The hearing was not prompted by any one issue, according to a committee source. Members can raise whatever issues they choose, so expect indecency, a la carte, TV violence and payola to be among the hot-button topics addressed.
It will be the first such hearing under Co-Chairmen Sen. Ted Stevens (R-Alaska) and Sen. Daniel Inouye (D-Hawaii).
It is fairly common for the committee to get updates from agencies under its purview, which include the FAA and Transportation Security Administration.
