Senate Commerce revises FCC bill

The Senate Commerce Committee Thursday modified the Federal Communications Commission-reauthorization bill

to change the FCC's two-year review of media ownership rules to four years, in

contrast to the five-year period approved in a different bill last week.

The rationale for the quadrennial review was that a five-year period would

prevent some administrations from having their turn at reviewing the rules.

But that was just one of many amendments offered in a markup Thursday.

As expected, the committee also voted to:

Scrap the 50% UHF discount for any station bought after June 2, 2003, and

for all stations effective Jan. 1, 2008.

during reviews.

nBoost fines and toughen indecency rules, including treating certain

violations as multiple violations and triggering license-revocation

hearings.

whether or not to include crawls.

whether or not to include crawls. Require the FCC to establish a process for reviewing political ad

complaints.

Place a one-year moratorium on commission lobbying by certain former

officials.

And those are just the ones that passed.

Withdrawn were a number of amendments on localism and license renewal that

would put additional obligations on broadcasters.

They may be gone, but they aren't forgotten. Committee chairman John

McCain (R-Ariz.) pledged to hold a hearing on those issues, saying it would be

in early July, in advance of a floor vote on the bill.

In the "withdrawn" category was an amendment from Sen. Byron Dorgan (D-N.D.) that would have directed the FCC to come up with local programming

quotas for FCC licensees.

The amendment was served up with various complaints about "centralcasting"

and newspeople who gave the impression of being local while they are actually 1,000

miles away.

If that wasn't outright deception, McCain said, it certainly raised

questions.

Also withdrawn were amendments from Sen. Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.) defining

citizens' standing to challenge license renewals and requiring that public-interest programming be quantified in renewal applications.

She pledged to continue to push for those amendments, and McCain assured her

that those issues could be addressed in the July hearing.