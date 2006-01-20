Senate Commerce Postpones Convergence Hearing

The Senate Commerce Committee has postponed a Jan. 26 full-committee hearing on competition and convergence.

A Commerce Committee staffer cited member schedule conflicts. A new date has not been set.

The hearing is expected to deal with, among other things, the push by telcos for national legislation that would make it easier for them to launch multichannel video service in competition to cable and satellite.

The FCC is currently studying whether current franchising laws are an impediment to the rollout of telco broadband service.