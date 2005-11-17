Senate Commerce OK's FTC Commissioners

The Senate Commerce Committee by unanimous consent has approved the nominations of two new FTC commissioners, Thomas Rosch andWilliam Kovacic.

Rosh is former "Antitrust Lawyer of the Year" in California and a partner at Latham & Watkins, and Kovacic, a law professor at George Washington University and counsel to D.C. law firm Bryan Cave.

Both are also former FTC staffers and both have said the FTC needs to staff up and bear down on internet-related fraud.