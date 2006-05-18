Senate Commerce Delays Telecom Markup

The Senate Commerce Committee is working on a revised draft of its telecom reform bill and will push back a markup to June 20.

The committee is also adding a third hearing on the bill June 13--the first was held Thursday, May 18, the second will be May 25.

The additional hearing is to give legislators a chance to review the changes, which could include a larger role for local governments in franchise negotiations under a new streamlined video franchise system that is the centerpiece of the bill.

Chairman Ted Stevens (R-Alaska) said Thursday that critics had a point when they argued the draft transferred too much authority form localities to the FCC and that the new draft would seek a middle ground.