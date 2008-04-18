Senate Commerce Committee Taps Witnesses for Internet Hearing

The Senate Commerce Committee set the witnesses for a hearing April 22 on the future of the Internet, and the list ranges from Washington lobbyists to Hollywood stars.

The list also includes some names familiar from a Federal Communications Commission field hearing this week on network neutrality.

The Commerce Committee hearing will look at several issues, including applications, impact on consumers and network operation.

Set to testify are actress Justine Bateman, the Christian Coalition's Michele Combs, Stanford law professor Lawrence Lessig, National Cable & Telecommunications Association president Kyle McSlarrow, Writers Guild of America president Patric Verrone and Robert Hahn of the American Enterprise Institute.