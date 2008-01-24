Senate Commerce Committee Sets DTV-Readiness Hearing

The Senate Commerce Committee will hold a hearing Feb. 14 on the state of readiness for the transition to DTV.

"One Year to the DTV Transition: Consumers, Broadcasters and Converter Boxes" will look at the state of consumer awareness, the role of broadcasters and the Federal Communications Commission and the status of the DTV-to-analog converter-box-coupon program being administered by the National Telecommunications and Information Administration.

The announcement came the same day the NTIA held its first face-to-face meeting with representatives of its government partners in the DTV-education effort it is helping to spearhead. NTIA has been meeting individually with the partners for months, but this was the first time everyone was in the same room.

The House Energy & Commerce Committee already scheduled its own DTV-status-report hearing for Feb. 13.

Both are looking toward Feb. 17, which is one year from the switch-over to DTV for all full-power stations.