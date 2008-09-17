Senate Commerce Committee Sets Broadband Hearing

The Senate Commerce Committee called a full hearing next week on broadband and privacy as it tries to wrap up business and head for their respective home states, many to try to get re-elected.

The hearing, which will deal with broadband-service providers, is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 25, at 10 a.m. No witnesses have been announced.

The issue has gained traction in the debate over what is reasonable network management, as well as tests by Internet-service providers of targeted advertising that uses subscribers' Web surfing to tailor ads to their perceived interests.

That hearing follows this week's broadband hearing in the Senate Commerce Committee on the reasons why broadband is so important, including for education and telemedicine.