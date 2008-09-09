Senate Commerce Committee Sets Broadband Hearing

The Senate Commerce Committee scheduled a full committee hearing Sept. 16 on the benefits of broadband.

Extending broadband to underserved areas is one of the priorities of a Democratic administration, according to the recently approved Democratic platform, which pledged that the Democrats will "implement a national broadband strategy … that enables every American household, school, library and hospital to connect to a world-class communications infrastructure."

The hearing, "Why Broadband Matters," will examine various areas, including access to government information, education, jobs and telemedicine.

No witnesses have been announced.