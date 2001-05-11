Senate Commerce Committee faces full slate

The Senate Commerce Committee has a busy week ahead of it, holding confirmation hearings on the new chairman of the Federal Trade Commission, the new assistant secretary for the Department of Commerce, and FCC Chairman Michael Powell and three new FCC commissioners. On Wednesday, Senate Commerce will look at FTC nominee Timothy Muris and Commerce nominee Bruce Mehlman, among others. The hearing on the FCC commissioners will be Thursday. A spokewoman for the Senate Commerce Committee says paperwork and bios on the nominees won't be available prior to the hearings.

- Paige Albiniak