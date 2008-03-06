Senate Commerce Committee DTV-Oversight Hearing Set for April 8

The Senate Commerce Committee rescheduled its digital-TV-transition oversight hearing for April 8.

The hearing was initially scheduled for Feb. 14, in advance of the one-year countdown to the Feb. 17, 2009, switch to digital, but it was postponed so that the senators could attend a Capitol Rotunda service for Rep. Tom Lantos (D-Calif.), who died of cancer.

No witness list was announced, but the hearing will look at "consumer awareness, the role of broadcasters and the Federal Communications Commission and the status of the National Telecommunications and Information Administration converter-box program.” This suggests that FCC chairman Kevin Martin and whoever is heading the NTIA at the time will likely be called upon to weigh in.