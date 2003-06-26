Senate blocks drug-ad amendment
The Senate voted down an "truth-in-drug-advertising" amendment by
presidential hopeful Sen. John Edwards (D-N.C.) that would have required
direct-to-consumer drug advertisers to make information about side effects and
risks as prominent in the ads as they do the benefits.
With only 26 votes for and 69 against, Edwards Wednesday failed to attach the
provision to Medicare legislation that was being crafted in the Senate.
