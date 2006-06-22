Senate Bill May Set Amendment Record

At 225 amendments and another 50 or so second degree amendmets, the Senate video franchising et. al. bill may set a committee record for most amendments.

Staffers could not remember its equal, and public affairs folk were trying to find out definitively at press time. Second degree amendments are those that were submitted in response to the 225 first degree amendments.

At press time, the total number had been whittled down to a hundred or so, according to a top committee staffer.

The bill already extends beyond video franchising to include money for first responders, cable voice service, unlicensed devices in broadcast spectrum, digital TV content and lots more.

The Senate Commerce Committee only got through a few of those amendments before adjourning until Tuesday, June 27.