Senate bill makes pols appear in attack ads

The Senate on Thursday passed another broadcaster-related bill as part of campaign finance reform.

The amendment, sponsored by Sens. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) and Susan Collins (R-Maine), would require candidates to appear in any ad in which an opponent is mentioned by name in order to get the lowest ad rate. The measure is meant to force candidates to take responsibility for any attack ads they run.

But the bill doesn't require candidates to deliver the negative message, just to be in the ads with those messages. It also requires candidates to certify whether the ad does or does not attack opponents. - Paige Albiniak