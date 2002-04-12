Sen. Smith's election-reform jab misses
Sen. Robert Smith (R-N.H.) tried to sock it to broadcast and cable news
organizations last week by adding an amendment to election reform that would
have fined them up to $10 million and won them up to five years in the slammer
for broadcasting false information about elections.
The Senate recognized the implausibility of passing such a measure and,
instead, included an alternative that requires a new federal agency created by
the bill, the Election Administration Commission, to conduct a study on the
broadcasting of election results, then report back to Congress.
The Senate and House both have passed versions of election reform. Now it
goes into a conference committee for reconciliation.
