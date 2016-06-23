Sen. Kirk TV Ad Takes on Trump, Not Challenger

In the spirit of this anything goes election season, U.S. Sen. Mark Kirk, the Illinois Republican seeking reelection, rolled out a local TV ad Thursday designed to distance himself from Donald Trump more than his rival Democratic challenger, U.S. Rep. Tammy Duckworth.

In the ad, Kirk separates himself from his Republican colleagues, touting his independence and bipartisan support of issues like President Obama’s Supreme Court nominee. It also notes that Kirk “bucked his party to say Donald Trump is not fit to be commander-in-chief.”

Kirk reportedly spent about $230,000 for a week’s worth of broadcast time. He spent another $35,500 to air the ad, below, on cable.

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EaAr9VkZOFM[/embed]