Selling Seacrest
Twentieth Television has cleared Live with Ryan Seacrest -- the new
syndicated strip from the host of Fox's American Idol: Search for a Superstar and American
Juniors -- in 50% of the country, including the co-owned Fox
owned-and-operated stations, Grupa Televisa SA Fox affiliate XETV-TV San Diego
and Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. UPN affiliate KVWB-TV Las Vegas.
The show, scheduled for a January 2004 launch, will air at 5 p.m. in San
Diego and 6 p.m. in Las Vegas. The Fox stations haven't slotted it yet.
"Ryan Seacrest is a very exciting project," said Bill Butler, vice president
of group programming and promotion for Sinclair. "We look forward to adding him
in other Sinclair markets. The show is the perfect vehicle for early fringe,
transitioning into our sitcoms."
This week, the syndicator will hold a dinner with Seacrest for advertisers,
buyers and station executives in New York.
