Selleck rides a little slower on TNT

Turner Network Television scored well with original movie Monte Walsh, but it was far

from the record-breaker of Tom Selleck's last outing in a Western for the

network.

Monte Walsh posted a 4.9 Nielsen Media Research household rating in overnight metered

markets for its first airing Friday at 8 p.m. EST.

Repeats at 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday nights -- a trick TNT developed with

theatrical movies -- scored a 3.6 and 2.5, respectively. A fourth run at 10:30 p.m.

Sunday fell to a 1.9.

It's hard to tell how much the prospect of the same-weekend repeats diluted

viewership of the premiere run.

A year ago, the Selleck-starring Crossfire Trail exceeded a 9

household rating, a record for a basic-cable movie.