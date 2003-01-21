Selleck rides a little slower on TNT
Turner Network Television scored well with original movie Monte Walsh, but it was far
from the record-breaker of Tom Selleck's last outing in a Western for the
network.
Monte Walsh posted a 4.9 Nielsen Media Research household rating in overnight metered
markets for its first airing Friday at 8 p.m. EST.
Repeats at 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday nights -- a trick TNT developed with
theatrical movies -- scored a 3.6 and 2.5, respectively. A fourth run at 10:30 p.m.
Sunday fell to a 1.9.
It's hard to tell how much the prospect of the same-weekend repeats diluted
viewership of the premiere run.
A year ago, the Selleck-starring Crossfire Trail exceeded a 9
household rating, a record for a basic-cable movie.
