Self-Serve Programmatic Platform AdLib Adds YouTube, YouTube TV To Arsenal
‘Meta DSP’ features no-contract, no minimum approach
Advertising software company AdLib said it had expanded its capabilities and now supports YouTube, YouTube TV, Mobile App Install and online campaigns.
AdLib’s self-serve platform simplifies programmatic buying for advertisers and media agencies.
AdLIb helps direct users to a growing roster of participating demand-side platforms (DSPs). The company’s recently launched beta version of AdLib Meta DSP provides enhanced reporting, campaign pacing and dynamic budget allocation.
Smaller advertisers can utilize AdLib, which doesn’t require contracts or minimums.
“Our interface is designed to be intuitive and user-friendly, allowing advertisers to navigate seamlessly through different channels and access a wide range of advertising opportunities,”
said AdLib founder and CEO Mike Hauptman. “We provide a centralized dashboard where users can plan, create, monitor, and optimize their ad campaigns across multiple channels, such as online display, and video, connected television, streaming radio, and more. We like to say it’s a DSP made easy.”
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.